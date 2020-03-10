Founder of Million Dollar Home Staging Company Opens Retail Space Featuring Local Vendors & Luxury Furnishings

March 09, 2020

The Rave Home Collection, owned by Melissa Marro, will have its grand opening on Thursday, March 26th, 2020, from 4pm to 8pm. Located at 8409 Baymeadows Rd, the opening celebration will be held in partnership with Interior Fusion Jacksonville, which specializes in commercial office furniture and seating for corporate, education, and medical offices.

Melissa has built not one, but two, successful home staging companies from the ground up. With her eye for home design, she has curated the unique collection of luxury and rare, vintage furnishings that appear on the sales floor of The Rave Home Collection. The second floor of the store features the highlighted work of nearly a dozen different local vendors, including the Weathered Wheel, Urban Designs, Tina Gibson, Melissa Marro, The Tin Mitten, Uniquely Chic, The Looking Glass, Heartfelt Handicrafts, Swara Jewelry, Designs by Sandy G., and other creative entrepreneurs.

Interior Fusion Jacksonville is locally owned by Steve Jacobs, and partnered with Richard Fendley, a registered service-disabled veteran company. Steve is not new to the business. Twenty-five years prior he helped build another furniture company that was sold two years ago. His relationships with his clients, along with his new staff of seasoned professionals are the main reasons he remains in the business. IFJ has over 50 combined years of commercial office furniture and seating sales and service here in Jacksonville and across the country. A few of our manufacturers that are highlighted in our showroom are: Groupe Lacasse, Cherryman, Global, Offices To Go, AIS, KFI, Iron Age, 9 To 5 Seating, Keilhauer, Sit On It, & Teilen System Walls.

Live music will be played throughout the event. We encourage guests to enjoy complimentary, hand-crafted drinks and hors d’oeuvres as they explore the collection.

During the opening, Melissa will be leading a make-and-take crafting class in our DIY space upstairs. This event is organized by Jessica Carroll, Director of Business Development for The Rave Home Collection, and Tracie Harmon, Head of New Business Development for Interior Fusion Jacksonville.

For more information regarding the opening and to schedule interviews with Melissa, please contact Jessica Carroll at (904) 379-5523, ext. 102, or [email protected].

The Rave Home Collection is a retail and consignment store specializing in luxury and vintage home goods. It also features art, home accessories, and jewelry from local artists and vendors. It was opened in 2020 by Melissa Marro, the owner of Rave Home Staging. Rave Home Staging is a million dollar home staging company serving realtors, homeowners, real estate investors, builders, and flippers throughout Northeast Florida.