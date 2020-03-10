Freedom Boat Club to host Boating Experience Days with Free Boat Rides in March

Freedom Boat Club is inviting everyone to join them in March for Boating Experience Days. The events will be held in the Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach and St. Augustine locations to offer a way for people on the First Coast to tour the docks and enjoy some time on the local waterways. Each event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include free boat rides from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. All events are free and open to the entire community.

The first event in March will take place on Saturday, March 14 at the Jacksonville Beach location at Beach Marine. Visitors can tour the dock, check out the boats and meet the staff. They can also explore the 70-foot houseboat which serves as the office. Beach Marine is located at 2315 Beach Blvd. RSVP to Bill Edinger at [email protected] or call (904) 746-0018.

On Sunday, March 15, the Jacksonville Freedom Boat Club at Julington Creek Marina will be hosting the Boating Experience Day. Everyone is invited to come and check out this location and take a free boat ride from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Julington Creek Marina is at 12807 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223. RSVP to Mark Vickers at [email protected] or (904) 351-6132.

The final event in March will be on Saturday, March 21 at the Freedom Boat Club location in St. Augustine. The public can visit the docks at Camachee Cove Yacht Harbor at 3036-A Harbor Dr. and take a free boat ride between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. RSVP to Bill Edinger at [email protected] or call (904) 746-0018.

Freedom Boat Club’s dock crew will be on hand to answer any questions. Visitors will be able to tour the fleet of more than 90 boats including deck boats, center consoles, bay boats and pontoons. They can also talk with members about the Freedom Boat Club experience and its state-of-the-art reservation system. Visit jaxfreedom.com to learn more.

About Freedom Boat Club

Freedom Boat Club is the world’s largest members-only boating club. It is a simple alternative to boat ownership. Freedom Boat Club has locations locally at Beach Marine in Jacksonville Beach, Julington Creek Marina in Jacksonville and Camachee Cove Marina in St. Augustine. Members have unlimited access to the home club’s fleet and can reserve a boat using a member-friendly online reservation system. Member privileges are also available at any of the more than 200 Freedom Boat Club franchises throughout the United States and in Canada. Each provides a fleet of boats that come with less stress and a lower price tag than owning a single boat. Freedom Boat Club offers a variety of membership plans. For more information, visit http://www.freedomboatclub.com.