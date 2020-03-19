Give Blood, Save Lives and Take a Free Boat Ride with Freedom Boat Club

Freedom Boat Club has organized a community blood drive on Saturday, April 11 at its Jacksonville Beach location at Beach Marine. The OneBlood bloodmobile will be set up at 2315 Beach Blvd. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and everyone who donates blood will be treated to free boat rides, plus special discounts at the restaurant.

“Every year, we team up with OneBlood to host a blood drive to help them replenish their blood supply that supports our area hospitals,” said Lisa Almeida, co-owner of Freedom Boat Club Jacksonville. “We encourage everyone to book an appointment to donate and then join us on the water.”

Donors can schedule an appointment online at https://www.oneblood.org/donate-now/donation-centers-list-select-time.stml?driveID=929258. Each person who donates will receive a special gift from OneBlood, 10 percent off at Mavi Waterfront Bar & Grill and a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening. Donors will also get a free boat ride from Freedom Boat Club.

OneBlood is a nonprofit organization responsible for providing safe, available and affordable blood to more than 200 hospital partners and their patients throughout most of Florida, parts of Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina. For more information, visit oneblood.org.

About Freedom Boat Club

Freedom Boat Club is the world’s largest members-only boating club. It is a simple alternative to boat ownership. Freedom Boat Club has locations locally at Beach Marine in Jacksonville Beach, Julington Creek Marina in Jacksonville and Camachee Cove Marina in St. Augustine. Members have unlimited access to the home club’s fleet and can reserve a boat using a member-friendly online reservation system. Member privileges are also available at any of the more than 200 Freedom Boat Club franchises throughout the United States and in Canada. Each provides a fleet of boats that come with less stress and a lower price tag than owning a single boat. Freedom Boat Club offers a variety of membership plans. For more information, visit http://www.freedomboatclub.com.