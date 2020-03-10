GreyHawk Hosting Sunday Funday on March 22

Come celebrate Sunday Funday at GreyHawk on Sunday, March 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. Enjoy weekend fun for the entire family. Featuring live music, food, games and more. Sunday Funday is free and open to the public.

Sunday Funday will feature the kickin’ soulful band, The Band Be Easy. There will be a variety of food trucks and a beer tent with beverages available for purchase.

A family fun zone will offer face painting, inflatables and games.

Visitors are invited to tour GreyHawk’s new community concept and decorated model homes showcasing the latest design trends.

Please pre-register at eventbrite.

GreyHawk is located at 1090 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway, Orange Park, FL 32065

GreyHawk is presenting new homes in a naturally beautiful setting, nestled around an amenity-rich community center overlooking sparkling lakes that are surrounded by towering evergreens. GreyHawk’s interconnected walkways make it easy for residents to connect with their neighbors, burn off energy with a morning jog, bike ride or simply take an evening stroll after dinner. There is something for every family member to enjoy at The Overlook, GreyHawk’s lakeside amenity center featuring a resort-style pool, fire pit, playground and dog park.

