JACKSONVILLE EXECUTIVE COACH TERRY HOFFMANN TO BE FEATURED ON BRAND NEW WEBSITE GIRLS NITE IN ONLINE

Terry Hoffmann, well-known Jacksonville executive coach, will be featured on the brand new website by women for women, Girls Nite In Online (gnionline.com). On Thursday, April 23, at 4PM EDT, Terry will be offering a 30-minute workshop through Zoom called “Learn to Survive and Thrive During the Pandemic,” in which she will provide insights and clear actionable steps to help viewers show up, manage their energy, and leverage their natural strengths. According to Terry, “radical” self care is a critical prerequisite for effective leadership—and dealing with an unprecedented crisis!

Girls Nite In Online is a free online platform designed to provide an opportunity for talented fitness instructors, chefs, mixologists, makeup artists, hairdressers, artists, coaches, etc., many of whom are currently out of work but ready to offer their expertise to entertain, support and instruct women stuck at home for the duration. GNI features 30-minute workout classes and a variety of other kinds of workshops supported by voluntary donations through each presenter’s Venmo “Virtual Tip Jar.” GNI takes no fees from the donations to the workshop leader.

Terry Hoffmann is a nationally recognized thought leader in the field of professional coaching and executive leadership, serving leaders in healthcare, financial services, legal services, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) insurance, boards of directors and non-profits focused on social good.

Girls Nite In Online presents fitness classes in the morning from 7:30 to 8AM, and 10:30-11 EDT. Other workshops are presented in the afternoon, usually from 4 to 4:30 EDT according to the following, very general schedule:

Monday – Fashion

Tuesday – Food

Wednesday – Arts and Crafts

Thursday – Mind/Body

Friday – Happy Hour!

A class in baking scones, presented by an Irish baker, has already attracted over 100 online attendees. Another class, offerings tips on hiding your graying hair at home, also attracted a large audience. Classes coming up the week of April 20 will include Makeup and Skin Care, and How to Make Your Own Face Mask, plus pilates, kickboxing, and meditation sessions, just to name a few. Classes will be announced two weeks in advance.

“And we’re just getting started!” exclaims Shelly Fisher, founder of GNI and head of the PIF Group. “There is an enormous need and potential for this program right now. Our female presenters are eager to give the benefit of their knowledge and skills to a self-selected audience of interested viewers. Women at home are hungry for community, education and entertainment. They love the idea of supporting our presenters! We can’t connect physically, but we can connect mentally, visually and spiritually to encourage each other, clear our minds and learn something new.”

Interested potential presenters are encouraged to visit gnionline, register and submit a video in which they describe themselves and their proposed workshop. No elaborate video equipment is required. A presenter can even just have a friend hold a cell phone to transmit the workshop through Zoom.

“This is a win-win for women,” says Shelly Fisher. “When we support each other, we succeed, no matter how hard the times.”

About PIF Group: Conshohocken, PA, the PIF (Pay it Forward) Group is built on a model of support and giving back. Whether through their online platforms, social media communities, or in-person events, PIF Group strives to create and support a positive sense of community. PIF Group is proud to launch GNI. Founded by Shelly Fisher, PIF has introduced initiatives that include the Herb it Forward Foundation, (http://www.Herbie.com); the women empowerment brands: She Knew She Could (SheKnewSheCould.com) & One Tough B. (OneToughB.com), founded after a cancer diagnosis; and Positivities.com, a platform that spreads happiness. Lastly Shelly co-authored with Jen Jones, Breaking Sad: What to Say After Loss, What Not to Say, and When to Just Show Up.

###