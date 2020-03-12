The Jacksonville In-Water Boat Show at TIAA Bank Field and Metropolitan Park Marina is April 3 through April 5. Hundreds of boats will be positioned on the football field, around the concourse and in the parking lot, as well as a number of boats docked at Metropolitan Park Marina for the in-water portion of the show. Visitors will be able to tour many of the major boat brands including Chris-Craft, Jennaeu, Kawaski, Monterey, NauticStar, Regal, Sea Ray, Yamaha and more. There will also be more than 70 vendors with a variety of marine products and services.

Top local fishing guides will be leading adult fishing seminars on Saturday and Sunday and Captain Don Dingman from Hook the Future will be on hand to teach kids how to fish like grown-ups. Each child who attends receives a free rod and reel. There will also be bounce houses and face painting for the younger crowd. Visitors will also have a chance to take a ride in Freedom Boat Club’s SeaDan, a street-legal boat-car.

Shuttle rides will take people to and from the stadium and the marina where there will some amazing sailing yachts and plenty more boats to check out. Food and drinks will be available both near the docks and inside the stadium grounds. There will also be live music near the docks from the band Acoustic Shade.

Tickets can be purchased now at jacksonvilleinwaterboatshow.com and range from $5 to $10. Entry to the in-water portion of the show is free. The Jacksonville In-Water Boat Show runs Friday, April 3 from noon until 6 p.m., Saturday, April 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The City of Jacksonville is a sponsor of the event.