Junior Achievement of North Florida will be teaching JA programs live online

Students can access JA programs through Instagram Live

Jacksonville, Fla., April 9, 2020 – Junior Achievement of North Florida is offering new resources to allow kids to spend more time planning and dreaming about their tomorrow. Each week, JA program coordinators or virtual volunteers will be teaching JA programs live on Instagram. Parents and students can follow JA of North Florida’s Instagram page at @janorthflorida (https://www.instagram.com/janorthflorida/) to take part in the lessons.

The lessons will be held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. Every Tuesday, the programs will be for elementary age students. On Wednesday, the programs will be for middle school students and on Thursday, high school students can log on for programs designed for them.

“Junior Achievement of North Florida is committed to supporting families, teachers, students and the community to focus on educational excellence and prepare youth for the future,” said Teresa Smith, vice president of programs for JA of North Florida. “We are excited to provide these engaging, hands-on learning programs to students K-12 grades to improve the lives of children.”

April is Financial Literacy Month and each lesson in April will be dedicated to the topic of financial literacy. The topics for the live lessons in May will focus on work readiness. Each lesson will be approximately 30 minutes. The live recordings will also be saved for review on Junior Achievement of North Florida’s Facebook page, just click on the video section (https://www.facebook.com/JAofNorthFlorida/). They will also have them posted on the JA of North Florida website. Visit janfl.org and click on COVID-19 next steps and online resources.

JA of North Florida has additional online resources for elementary, middle and high school students that can be accessed at any time which are primarily independent, interactive student activities on financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. The resources are also posted under the COVID-19 next steps and online resources.

Volunteers can become a virtual volunteer and lead a live lesson. Volunteers will be assigned a classroom to deliver the 30-minute program. If live volunteering is not an option, JA is asking virtual volunteers to share their career experience with students by recording a video. The nonprofit is looking for volunteers to share their “job story” to 1) provide students with a broadened spectrum of jobs in North Florida while also giving guidance, reassurance, and perspective during this pandemic; and 2) provide teachers with a free online resource, easy to assign and easy to assess. If you are interested, please go to janfl.org and click on COVID-19 next steps and online resources and select I am interested in being a virtual volunteer for detailed instructions. Teachers can also request a virtual volunteer or teach a virtual JA lesson on their own.

About Junior Achievement of North Florida

Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to educating students about workforce readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy through experiential, hands-on programs. Junior Achievement of North Florida has been operating in Jacksonville since 1963 and includes a satellite office in Tallahassee. Through an innovative partnership between the business community, educators and volunteers, Junior Achievement of North Florida helps young people connect with relevant learning and the importance of staying in school. This collaboration resulted in 62,355 students reached during the 2018-2019 school year. To learn more about Junior Achievement of North Florida, visit http://www.janfl.org.