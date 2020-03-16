Hey Jacksonville!

Join us for our next Kitten Shower on April 19th from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS)!

This event is pur-fect for all the kitten lovers out there. Whether you are a current foster parent or have always wanted to sign up, this event is the one for you.

JHS will offer light snacks and refreshments, games, a live bottle-feeding demonstration for baby kittens, and so much more.

Have any questions? E-mail [email protected].

Can’t attend but still want to share your love with the kittens? Donate a gift just for them from our kitten registry: http://www.jaxhumane.org/kittenwishlist

Generosity breeds joy.