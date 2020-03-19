Largest Jacksonville Parks Providing Tons of Space for Social Distancing

Reservations.com found 20 of the largest city parks across the U.S. and 3 of them are in Jacksonville’s backyard. Their full post honors these parks with a series of Vintage Posters dedicated to celebrating these lesser-known city parks.

Lucky for Jacksonville locals, local Cary State Forest, the Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve and Pumpkin Hill Creek Preserve provide acres and acres of spacious nature. These parks are a great place for getting a breath of fresh spring air while maintaining that 6 feet of required social distance.