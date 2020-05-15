Laser Loft Unveils One-of-a-kind Salt Room

The Ponte Vedra Beach-based Medical Spa’s new room allows you to enjoy the benefits of ocean-fresh skin while maintaining social distancing

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, (May 14th) Laser Loft, Ponte Vedra Beach’s premier skin rejuvenation spa, today announced the opening of their new Salt Room. Envisioned by Laser Loft CEO Kira Fernandes as a place to enjoy all the healing health benefits of a relaxing day at the beach while avoiding the crowds and practicing social distancing. The new Salt Room will be open to the public for appointments on Monday, June 1st.

“Coming out of quarantine, many of us are experiencing dull dehydrated skin due to stress and many other factors,” says Kira. “Our new Salt Room is designed to help boost immunity, remove toxins from the respiratory system, improving the function and appearance of the skin, and boost the immune system. Healthy lungs and a clean respiratory system are essential for vitality, energy, and longevity.”

Designed to soak in the benefits of the ocean, the new Salt Room leaves you with glowing hydrated healthy skin, while at the same time, helps you avoid the damaging elements of the beach like UV sun exposure and potentially dangerous crowds.

“Our clients are excited to get back in the spa and their health and safety is our top priority,” Says Rafael Brea, Practice Manager at Laser Loft. “We are reopening in phases, in order to safely adhere to the recently changing rules regarding social distancing and stay-at-home orders.”

Laser Loft Medical Spa’s first phase of reopening began on May 4th. The Spa is taking appointments and is also available for walk-ins on a first-come, first-served basis.

To learn more about the new Salt Room and schedule an appointment, please visit https://laserloftpontevedra.com or call 904-609-8748.

