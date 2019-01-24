Let’s get ready to rumble with Micro Wrestling

Mavericks Live

There are millions of bands, hundreds of thousands of comedians, tens of thousands of dancers, but there is only one Micro Wrestling Federation!

The Micro Wrestling Federation is a full-scale, WWE type event sporting an entire cast under five feet tall. Founded in 2000, the MWF is the longest running organization within the Little Person wrestling industry; no other company has performed in more events over the last nineteen years. The Micro Wrestling Federation has been imitated without success as we are the original “MICRO” professional wrestling organization.

They are called dwarfs; they are called Little People; they are also called the most incredible minute athletes performing throughout the world! The Micro superstars have proven time and time again that even born with a disadvantage in height, dreams can still come true with perseverance and hard work. Growing up, the Micro wrestlers had suffered through adversity. Each had been told that opportunities in the professional world would be limited, that locating full-time employment may be difficult. Apparently, that was not an option for the Micro superstars because they are living their dreams as professional wrestlers!

There is no denying that the Micro Wrestling Federation is the number one Little Person wrestling organization on the planet – high-flying, body slamming, and off the top rope! Support Micro violence today!