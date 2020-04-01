Nurses Flip Houses to Pay for Research & Medical Care for Community

https://stats.newswire.com/x/im?act=eyIyMnVkN2UiOiIyMnRmMmQiLCIyMnVkN2YiOiIyMnRmMmYifQ&final=https%3A%2F%2Fcdn.newswire.com%2Ffiles%2Fx%2F16%2F90%2F1d183f5660213f5e45f2c427f695.png&hit%2Csum=WyIyMnRmMmMiLCIyMnVkN2UiXQ

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 31, 2020 (Newswire.com) – A group of Jacksonville,

Florida nurses and other health care workers who have a passion for renovation

founded [Jax Nurses Buy

Houses](https://stats.newswire.com/x/im?act=eyIyMnVkN2ciOiIyMnRmMmQiLCIyMnVkN2YiOiIyMnRmMmYifQ&final=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jaxnursesbuyhouses.com&hit%2Csum=WyIyMnRmMmgiLCIyMnVkN2ciXQ)

to help fund research and medical care for the greater Jacksonville area. It

couldn’t have come at a better time.

Never has there been a time in recent history when acting locally can make a

huge impact on the future of the nation – and the world. Jax Nurses Buy

Houses is tackling two major challenges on the local end: the need for

research and health care and the need for affordable housing.

Their work is straightforward: Locate houses in need of repairs, transform

them into affordable, yet comfortable homes, donate a portion of their profits

to research and health care, and then repeat. Globally they work alongside 66

other [real estate

investors](https://stats.newswire.com/x/im?act=eyIyMnVkN2giOiIyMnRmMmQiLCIyMnVkN2YiOiIyMnRmMmYifQ&final=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newswire.com%2Fnews%2Fhouse-flippers-across-the-country-band-together-in-charitable-coalition-21117454&hit%2Csum=WyIyMnRmMmoiLCIyMnVkN2giXQ)

who also work to improve people’s lives and transform their local

communities by giving back.

Their passion for people, though, goes further than helping owners sell

less-than-perfect houses. Their work as nurses has made them aware that

Jacksonville and the surrounding areas need more than platitudes when it comes

to providing health care to its most vulnerable residents. To help solve that

problem, they pledged to donate some of their profits to provide that care.

One of the founders of Jax Nurses Buy Houses, Chris McDermott, has been in the

real estate business since 2006. Now, he’s both a real estate investor, a

[realtor](https://stats.newswire.com/x/im?act=eyIyMnVkN2kiOiIyMnRmMmQiLCIyMnVkN2YiOiIyMnRmMmYifQ&final=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mcdermottrealty.net&hit%2Csum=WyIyMnRmMmwiLCIyMnVkN2kiXQ)

– all while still serving as a nurse practitioner. His partners, Joshua

Rodenborn, a registered nurse, and Sunny Kapadia, a specialist, all share a

common love – buying old houses and renovating them into welcoming homes.

Their unique approach is a breath of fresh air in the real estate industry,

where cutthroat deals often leave homeowners out in the cold. McDermott says,

“We are not ordinary house buyers looking to squeeze every ounce of profit.

We are nurses buying houses to help build our local community in the form of

housing and through research and medical care.”

Jax Nurse Buy Houses is a group of nurses and other health care workers who

buy and renovate Jacksonville-area houses. In addition to helping homeowners

sell houses that need extensive repairs, they also donate a portion of their

profits to research and medical care for the greater Jacksonville region.

Contact:

Jax Nurses Buy Houses

4320 Deerwood Lake Parkway Suite 327

Jacksonville FL 32216

Phone: (904) 201-9881

Email: [email protected]

For official press release, please [click

here](https://stats.newswire.com/x/im?act=eyIyMnVkN2oiOiIyMnRmMmQiLCIyMnVkN2YiOiIyMnRmMmYifQ&final=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newswire.com%2Fnews%2Fnurses-flip-houses-to-pay-for-research-medical-care-for-community-21118828&hit%2Csum=WyIyMnRmMm4iLCIyMnVkN2oiXQ).