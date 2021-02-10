“Buzzworthy Businesses” with Denisse Pozo and Jillian Foss

Each week on “Buzzworthy Businesses” our host, Jesse Stakes, talk to business leaders around Jacksonville who are doing great things in the community. Today, Jesse talks to Denisse Pozo, from Vikor Scientific, and Jillian Foss, from LEGS (Ladies Executive Golf Society).

VIKOR SCIENTIFIC™ is a market leader in providing targeted, molecular diagnostics and is focused on developing solutions to improve clinical and economic outcomes. To learn more, visit https://vikorscientific.com

Short company description: Molecular diagnostic laboratory testing 99% of pathogens in the room.

What makes your company unique?: Our 49 antibiotic resistance gene testing is the most on the commercial market! It’s personalized medication!

How do you define success?: Perseverance

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?: Supporting and showing up to local events

Who inspires you and why?: John Maxwell, he leads through faith and grace.

The vision of #LEGS is to bring women together to build their business in an inclusive setting on the golf course that helps women network and build business connections in a no pressure, friendly environment. To learn more, visit https://ladiesexecutivegolfsociety.com.

Short company description: The aim of #LEGS is to reduce barriers women experience that inhibit them from stepping on the golf course, and provide a judgement-free, fun, and female-friendly platform for women to build business relationships, confidence, community, and female empowerment on and off the golf course.

What makes your company unique?: Golf needs a little refresh, and we believe the answer is female. LEGS curates world class, female-friendly golf networking experiences for professionally minded female executives, specializing in designing unique golf outings, thoughtfully crafted lessons and clinics, and holistic training for the modern female executive.

How do you define success?: I am energized by driving change and being a part of significant projects. My “why?’ is to elevate the women around me with a vision of seeing more female CEOs and leaders to shape a better community and world. Success to me is living a life that is full of adventure and risk taking and giving back to my community. If I can look back on my life and say “whoooweee that was a fun ride & I made every day count”…that would be my definition of success.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?: Personally, I have a big spot in my heart for volunteering with Community Hospice & Palliative Care. I think more young professionals should get involved with hospice because it changes your perspective on life to focus on being grateful for what you have and understanding the preciousness of life that we are gifted. Professionally, I have served as the President of the Accounting & Financial Women’s Alliance and Professional Development Chair for the Beaches Rotaract. I also sit on the board for The Len Mattiace Foundation and the Northeast Florida Compensation & Benefits Association.

Who inspires you and why?: My bosses and leaders in my organization. My company was founded by 2/3 females and I speak to one of them on a weekly basis for a 6:30am beach walk. I’m inspired by them because they always provide value first and always do the right thing. They believe mentorship is a 2-way street and make me feel valued as much as I value them. I’m also inspired by my parents for instilling good work ethic and (putting up with me my whole life) lol!