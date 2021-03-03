“Buzzworthy Businesses” with Derrick Richardson and Eric Megargel

Each week on “Buzzworthy Businesses” our host, Jesse Stakes, talk to business leaders around Jacksonville who are doing great things in the community. Today, Jesse talks to Derrick Richardson, a local realtor, and Eric Megargel from Five Star Painting of East Jacksonville.

Short company description: We are painting a painting contractor focusing mainly on residential and light industrial repaint.

What makes your company unique?: We work with several different subcontractors which allows us to have better availability as well as always put our best foot forward because we can always put the most qualified crew on each individual job.

How do you define success?: Having the means to provide for my family while making other people happy in the process.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?: Participating in community cleanup.

Who inspires you and why?: My family makes me want to work hard everyday because they rely on me and it feels good to be able to say that I made another family happy and as a result I can provide for mine.

Short company description: I’m a Florida licensed realtor as well as a small business owner of a cleaning company and property management.

What makes your company unique?: It is all about catering to what the customer wants and educating them

How do you define success?: It is a person journey and can only be defined by self.

What’s your favorite way to get involved in the community?: Feeding the homeless and providing for the less fortunate.

Who inspires you and why?: My father. He was a man with not much money but still did for others and worked hard to provide.