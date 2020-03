“Home & Garden TV” with Alaina Record from ICI Homes

Today Wally sits down with Alaina Record from ICI Homes. ICI Homes offers a wide variety of new home models in communities across the state of Florida. Ranked in the Top 100 Builders in the nation for many years, ICI Homes has been at the forefront of the new home building industry as a standard bearer of excellence. Always on the cutting edge of Florida new home construction and design, ICI Homes takes pride in offering a wide variety of architectural styles and floor plans to match your lifestyle and price range.

To learn more check out icihomes.com.

“Home & Garden TV” with Wally Conway brings viewers first-rate insight, advice and tips on home improvement, inside and out. Each episode, longtime home and commercial building inspector Wally Conway welcomes experts on everything from cabinets and carpets to patios and pools.

Wally has been a featured expert on HGTV’s House Detectives, as well as host of DIY Network’s Finders Fixers. Locally, he hosts The Home and Garden Radio Show on WOKV—the highest-rated radio show on home improvement in the Jacksonville market.

As the founder and president of HomePro Inspections (https://www.gohomepro.com), Monument Commercial Building Inspections (https://www.monumentcommercial.com) and Chimney Champions (https://www.chimneychampions.com), Wally elevates the exposure and credibility of each and every guest on his show, through his broad industry expertise, charismatic on-air personality and a loyal following built over decades.

