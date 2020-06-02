“Home & Garden TV” with Bobbi Lynn Bolton from Inspectagator

Today Wally sat down with Bobbi Lynn Bolton from Inspectagator.

The home inspection business is one that takes many years to learn to do right, not one where someone just takes a class and opens up a full time home inspection company.

Not only has Inspectagator inspected homes full time since 1998, they operate a Department of Business and Professional regulation approved home inspection school.

They have the best home inspection tools and equipment for the job, some of which are very expensive and other companies simply won’t buy. This allows them to find issues others simply can not or do not understand.

They even computer generate your custom inspection report on site.

To learn more check out https://inspectagator.com.

Home & Garden TV with Wally Conway brings viewers first-rate insight, advice and tips on home improvement, inside and out. Each episode, longtime home and commercial building inspector Wally Conway welcomes experts on everything from cabinets and carpets to patios and pools.

Wally has been a featured expert on HGTV’s House Detectives, as well as host of DIY Network’s Finders Fixers. Locally, he hosts The Home and Garden Radio Show on WOKV—the highest-rated radio show on home improvement in the Jacksonville market.

As the founder and president of HomePro Inspections (https://www.gohomepro.com), Monument Commercial Building Inspections (https://www.monumentcommercial.com) and Chimney Champions (https://www.chimneychampions.com), Wally elevates the exposure and credibility of each and every guest on his show, through his broad industry expertise, charismatic on-air personality and a loyal following built over decades.

