Home & Garden TV-Caitlyn Hawkins of Davidson Realty

On Home & Garden TV, Wally Conway searches for the best realtors in the business to talk homes, design, and lifestyle. Today Wally sat down with Caitlyn Hawkins of Davidson Realty.

In regards to her business Caitlyn says: I’m a Realtor with Davidson Realty and previous to that I was their Listing Coordinator. Over the years my life and career have drastically changed as I went from a being a successful Rookie of the Year- to Top Producing agent- to new Mommy- to getting back in the real estate grove- to one of the Top 40 Under 40 Leading Professionals in Northeast Florida’s Homebuilding and Real Estate Industries. I wanted to find a balance between being a working Mom in an ever changing field, with wanting to be present in my children’s everyday lives. This is how I came up with being what I call a “stay at home(s) Mom” and led to a lifestyle that has become Closings and Car Seats. My babies often come to work with me- both my 1 & 3 year olds can open a lockbox. I chronicle those experiences, along with various other home

Home & Garden TV with Wally Conway brings viewers first-rate insight, advice and tips on home improvement, inside and out. Each episode, longtime home and commercial building inspector Wally Conway welcomes experts on everything from cabinets and carpets to patios and pools.

Wally has been a featured expert on HGTV’s House Detectives, as well as host of DIY Network’s Finders Fixers. Locally, he hosts The Home and Garden Radio Show on WOKV—the highest-rated radio show on home improvement in the Jacksonville market.

As the founder and president of HomePro Inspections (www.gohomepro.com), Monument Commercial Building Inspections (www.monumentcommercial.com) and Chimney Champions (www.chimneychampions.com), Wally elevates the exposure and credibility of each and every guest on his show, through his broad industry expertise, charismatic on-air personality and a loyal following built over decades.

Home Inspection JAX

Jacksonville Home Inspection