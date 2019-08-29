Home & Garden TV- Kayleen Kelly from Home Organizing & Redesign

Today Wally sat down with Kayleen Kelly from Home Organizing & Redesign. They provide residential and corporate Professional Organizing & Redesign services and coach clients through the process of decluttering and creating logical systems of organization designed for their specific lifestyle and personality. Home Organizing is 100% hands-on in the process and create a full before & after transformation with impactful aesthetic appeal.

Home & Garden TV with Wally Conway brings viewers first-rate insight, advice and tips on home improvement, inside and out. Each episode, longtime home and commercial building inspector Wally Conway welcomes experts on everything from cabinets and carpets to patios and pools.