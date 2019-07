Home & Garden TV with Adam Austin from Ultrasoft Pressure Washing LLC

Home & Garden TV with Wally Conway brings viewers first-rate insight, advice and tips on home improvement, inside and out. Each episode, longtime home and commercial building inspector Wally Conway welcomes experts on everything from cabinets and carpets to patios and pools.

Wally has been a featured expert on HGTV’s House Detectives, as well as host of DIY Network’s Finders Fixers. Locally, he hosts The Home and Garden Radio Show on WOKV—the highest-rated radio show on home improvement in the Jacksonville market.

As the founder and president of HomePro Inspections (www.gohomepro.com), Monument Commercial Building Inspections (www.monumentcommercial.com) and Chimney Champions (www.chimneychampions.com), Wally elevates the exposure and credibility of each and every guest on his show, through his broad industry expertise, charismatic on-air personality and a loyal following built over decades.

Today Wally sits down with Adam Austin from Ultrasoft Pressure Washing LLC. Ultra low pressure washing and roof cleaning company using the latest technology to clean all types of exterior surfaces. Our motto is “advanced cleaning with a gentle touch” and we give homes and businesses a safe cleaning like nobody else can. Rather than high pressure, Ultrasoft utilizes advanced cleaners and high volume, low pressure to clean. The results are absolutely jaw dropping every single time.