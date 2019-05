Home & Garden TV with Amy Maynor from Beauty For Homes

Home & Garden TV with Wally Conway brings viewers first-rate insight, advice and tips on home improvement, inside and out. Each episode, longtime home and commercial building inspector Wally Conway welcomes experts on everything from cabinets and carpets to patios and pools.

Wally has been a featured expert on HGTV’s House Detectives, as well as host of DIY Network’s Finders Fixers. Locally, he hosts The Home and Garden Radio Show on WOKV—the highest-rated radio show on home improvement in the Jacksonville market.

As the founder and president of HomePro Inspections (www.gohomepro.com), Monument Commercial Building Inspections (www.monumentcommercial.com) and Chimney Champions (www.chimneychampions.com), Wally elevates the exposure and credibility of each and every guest on his show, through his broad industry expertise, charismatic on-air personality and a loyal following built over decades.

Today Wally sat down with Amy Maynor from Beauty For Homes. Former HGTV producer and marketing specialist turned home flipper learned all the mistakes on her own properties, 22 years and counting m. Now she assists homeowners in home redesigns for less, assists realtors in preparing high end homes for marketing. She is also a certified home stager, writes “home living” articles for several magazines, and proud to support nonprofits in the community with time, talents and financial support. She is also proud to be a Sherwinn Williams pro and loves doing color consults and working on a consultation basis for homeowners to get their projects off the ground.