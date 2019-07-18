Home & Garden TV with Geoff Henry from Watchdogs

Home & Garden TV with Wally Conway brings viewers first-rate insight, advice and tips on home improvement, inside and out. Each episode, longtime home and commercial building inspector Wally Conway welcomes experts on everything from cabinets and carpets to patios and pools.

Wally has been a featured expert on HGTV’s House Detectives, as well as host of DIY Network’s Finders Fixers. Locally, he hosts The Home and Garden Radio Show on WOKV—the highest-rated radio show on home improvement in the Jacksonville market.

Today Wally sits down with Geoff Henry from Watchdogs. As the founder and president of HomePro Inspections (www.gohomepro.com), Monument Commercial Building Inspections (www.monumentcommercial.com) and Chimney Champions (www.chimneychampions.com), Wally elevates the exposure and credibility of each and every guest on his show, through his broad industry expertise, charismatic on-air personality and a loyal following built over decades.

We’re consumer advocates who work with stressed, concerned, or otherwise wary Buyers and Sellers of Real Estate that desire a guide in finding the most efficient way to connect with the most ethical, professional, and creative Realtor® for their circumstances. When partner with us you’ll find a caring concern for your situation, security in the fact that we take a personal interest in finding the absolute best Realtor® for you, and confidence that you’re being protected by someone who is vigilantly watching over the landscape of the Real Estate Industry. We love protecting the average consumer from the forces in our industry that just view them as Sheep to Fleece. In other words, “We love being Watchdogs!”