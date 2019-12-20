Home & Garden TV with Greg Brady from One Realty Corp

Today on Home & Garden TV, Wally sits down with Greg Brady from One Realty Corp.

With One Realty Corp, we offer a unique suite of services, including helping you create your dream home in your desired neighborhood. You can Personalize and Customize the improvements to your home prior to move in!

We also have a solution for sellers whose homes lack the equity to get top dollar in their current market. We partner with sellers and renovate and update the home at no upfront cost to them, so as to make their home marketable, which gets the seller the best price in the fastest time.

Wally has been a featured expert on HGTV’s House Detectives, as well as host of DIY Network’s Finders Fixers. Locally, he hosts The Home and Garden Radio Show on WOKV—the highest-rated radio show on home improvement in the Jacksonville market.

As the founder and president of HomePro Inspections (www.gohomepro.com), Monument Commercial Building Inspections (www.monumentcommercial.com) and Chimney Champions (www.chimneychampions.com), Wally elevates the exposure and credibility of each and every guest on his show, through his broad industry expertise, charismatic on-air personality and a loyal following built over decades.

