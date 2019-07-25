Home & Garden TV with Jeanne Scholl from Operation Santa Cause, Inc

Today, Wally talks to Jeanne Scholl from Operation Santa Cause, Inc. Over ten years ago the founders were hosting softball tournaments to raise funds to purchase toys for other local nonprofits. Before realizing what we were doing could be more effective if we started our own non-profit.

So, Operation Santa Cause Inc. came to life to provide toys for our local Florida National Guard and Gold Star Children. To learn more, visit http://www.operationsantacauseinc.com/home.html.

Home & Garden TV with Wally Conway brings viewers first-rate insight, advice and tips on home improvement, inside and out. Each episode, longtime home and commercial building inspector Wally Conway welcomes experts on everything from cabinets and carpets to patios and pools.

Wally has been a featured expert on HGTV’s House Detectives, as well as host of DIY Network’s Finders Fixers. Locally, he hosts The Home and Garden Radio Show on WOKV—the highest-rated radio show on home improvement in the Jacksonville market.

As the founder and president of HomePro Inspections (www.gohomepro.com), Monument Commercial Building Inspections (www.monumentcommercial.com) and Chimney Champions (www.chimneychampions.com), Wally elevates the exposure and credibility of each and every guest on his show, through his broad industry expertise, charismatic on-air personality and a loyal following built over decades.