Home & Garden TV with Karen Blankenship from Florida Homes Realty & Homes for Heroes

Home & Garden TV with Wally Conway brings viewers first-rate insight, advice and tips on home improvement, inside and out. Each episode, longtime home and commercial building inspector Wally Conway welcomes experts on everything from cabinets and carpets to patios and pools.

Wally has been a featured expert on HGTV’s House Detectives, as well as host of DIY Network’s Finders Fixers. Locally, he hosts The Home and Garden Radio Show on WOKV—the highest-rated radio show on home improvement in the Jacksonville market.

As the founder and president of HomePro Inspections (www.gohomepro.com), Monument Commercial Building Inspections (www.monumentcommercial.com) and Chimney Champions (www.chimneychampions.com), Wally elevates the exposure and credibility of each and every guest on his show, through his broad industry expertise, charismatic on-air personality and a loyal following built over decades.

Today Wally sat down with Karen Blankenship from Florida Homes Realty & Homes for Heroes.

I am passionate about helping people and l love being a Realtor! Having a background working with first time home buyers for over 10 years in education, credit counseling, and Reverse Mortgage counseling, it was a natural move to obtain my Realtor’s license and help people find and/or sell their home. One of the things I love most about real estate, is seeing their face when they get to hold their keys for the first time! One of my favorite memories is being features on HGTV’s House Hunters with 2 very special buyers! Whether working with home buyers, sellers, or investors, I promise the same attention, integrity, and enthusiasm to each person and/or family I meet and assist. To learn more, visit Karenblankenship.locatenorthfloridahomes.com