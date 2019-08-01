Home & Garden TV with Lauren Clark and Matthew Weathery from the American Cancer Society

Today Wally sat down with Lauren Clark and Matthew Weathery of the American Cancer Society.

Breast cancer affects everyone – it doesn’t matter if you’re a man or a woman. That’s why Matthew is stepping up to fight breast cancer with all he has. Since he’s in a position to make a difference within his community, he believes he has an obligation to do so. By raising money and awareness through Real Men Wear Pink, he and you are helping to save more lives from breast cancer.

