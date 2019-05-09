Home & Garden TV with Leonard Cook from Re/max WaterMarke

Home & Garden TV with Wally Conway brings viewers first-rate insight, advice and tips on home improvement, inside and out. Each episode, longtime home and commercial building inspector Wally Conway welcomes experts on everything from cabinets and carpets to patios and pools.

Wally has been a featured expert on HGTV’s House Detectives, as well as host of DIY Network’s Finders Fixers. Locally, he hosts The Home and Garden Radio Show on WOKV—the highest-rated radio show on home improvement in the Jacksonville market.

As the founder and president of HomePro Inspections (www.gohomepro.com), Monument Commercial Building Inspections (www.monumentcommercial.com) and Chimney Champions (www.chimneychampions.com), Wally elevates the exposure and credibility of each and every guest on his show, through his broad industry expertise, charismatic on-air personality and a loyal following built over decades.

Today Wally sat down with Leonard Cook from Re/max WaterMarke.

Great Homes, Great Beaches and superb Boating ; Jacksonville is a jewel and surprisingly few people are aware of that. It’s Beaches were recently rated among the tops in the country and yet they are never crowded. They are always a pleasure to go to and enjoy the Ocean with Family and Friends. This neat Web Site will provide you a wide variety of useful information and resources designed to help you buy or sell a home more effectively in the Jacksonville areas. From information on the local community, to advice about obtaining a mortgage or preparing your home to sell, it’s all available here.

You can also search for your ideal home by viewing current listings with detailed descriptions and photos. Or you can get help determining the value of your home by requesting a report that includes the prices of similar homes that recently sold or are currently for sale in Jacksonville. To find out more, visit lencookbeachhomesjax.com