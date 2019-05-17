Home & Garden TV with Melody Bennett Smith from Keller Williams Realty

Home & Garden TV with Wally Conway brings viewers first-rate insight, advice and tips on home improvement, inside and out. Each episode, longtime home and commercial building inspector Wally Conway welcomes experts on everything from cabinets and carpets to patios and pools.

Wally has been a featured expert on HGTV’s House Detectives, as well as host of DIY Network’s Finders Fixers. Locally, he hosts The Home and Garden Radio Show on WOKV—the highest-rated radio show on home improvement in the Jacksonville market.

As the founder and president of HomePro Inspections (www.gohomepro.com), Monument Commercial Building Inspections (www.monumentcommercial.com) and Chimney Champions (www.chimneychampions.com), Wally elevates the exposure and credibility of each and every guest on his show, through his broad industry expertise, charismatic on-air personality and a loyal following built over decades.

Today Wally sat down with Melody Bennett Smith from Keller Williams Realty.

I have been successfully facilitating exceptional customer experiences with the purchase and sale of real estate since 2014. I have been doing this by never forgetting that I’m not just helping them purchase or sell a house, I’m helping them to purchase or sell their home, and this experience is going to last them a life time, so I better make it a good one.

To learn more, visit melodysellingjax.info