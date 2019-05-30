Home & Garden TV with Wally Conway brings viewers first-rate insight, advice and tips on home improvement, inside and out. Each episode, longtime home and commercial building inspector Wally Conway welcomes experts on everything from cabinets and carpets to patios and pools.

Wally has been a featured expert on HGTV’s House Detectives, as well as host of DIY Network’s Finders Fixers. Locally, he hosts The Home and Garden Radio Show on WOKV—the highest-rated radio show on home improvement in the Jacksonville market.

As the founder and president of HomePro Inspections (www.gohomepro.com), Monument Commercial Building Inspections (www.monumentcommercial.com) and Chimney Champions (www.chimneychampions.com), Wally elevates the exposure and credibility of each and every guest on his show, through his broad industry expertise, charismatic on-air personality and a loyal following built over decades.

Today Wally sat down with Missy Kempmeyer from Cady Team. The Cady Team is a small SEAL team of realtors in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in residential real estate with both buyers and sellers. Cady Team focuses on social media and community events to sell their homes never using outdated real estate “techniques.” They listen to clients and provide an unparalleled level of service to get them to the closing table as smoothly as possible. Cady Team never makes clients sign a loyalty agreement. To them, that is not a way to build trust. Instead, they focus on giving them the best experience possible in the hopes they choose to work with them. Cady Team knows there are tons of agents out there they can give their business to, and they strive to create raving fans that come back again and again.