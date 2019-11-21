Today on the Home and Garden TV show, Wally sits down with Ross Fanti with LMH Realty-Pinnacle Homes. Pinnacle Homes is a local, custom home builder in Northeast Florida. Our focus is creating and design the best floor plan to suit each one of our buyer’s needs, down to the smallest detail. Owner Tim Quinn has been building homes in Northeast Florida for over 20 years, and has overseen the construction of thousands of homes in that time period.

Wally has been a featured expert on HGTV’s House Detectives, as well as host of DIY Network’s Finders Fixers. Locally, he hosts The Home and Garden Radio Show on WOKV—the highest-rated radio show on home improvement in the Jacksonville market.

As the founder and president of HomePro Inspections (www.gohomepro.com), Monument Commercial Building Inspections (www.monumentcommercial.com) and Chimney Champions (www.chimneychampions.com), Wally elevates the exposure and credibility of each and every guest on his show, through his broad industry expertise, charismatic on-air personality and a loyal following built over decades.

