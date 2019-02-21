Home & Garden TV with Stephanie Augusta, Ponte Vedra Staging

Home & Garden TV with Wally Conway brings viewers first-rate insight, advice and tips on home improvement, inside and out. Each episode, longtime home and commercial building inspector Wally Conway welcomes experts on everything from cabinets and carpets to patios and pools.

Wally has been a featured expert on HGTV’s House Detectives, as well as host of DIY Network’s Finders Fixers. Locally, he hosts The Home and Garden Radio Show on WOKV—the highest-rated radio show on home improvement in the Jacksonville market.

As the founder and president of HomePro Inspections (www.gohomepro.com), Monument Commercial Building Inspections (www.monumentcommercial.com) and Chimney Champions (www.chimneychampions.com), Wally elevates the exposure and credibility of each and every guest on his show, through his broad industry expertise, charismatic on-air personality and a loyal following built over decades.

Today Wally sat down with Stephanie Augusta from Ponte Vedra Staging.

Self-Started, and going 4 years strong, we are a full-service home staging operation. Five years ago I worked in the Real Estate business for a year, and noticed several homes sitting, empty on the market for months. I realized a need in our area for home staging. I quickly came up with a marketing strategy, and I complimentary staged a vacant home for a friend and sent pictures out to agents around the beaches. We are able to fully stage vacant homes on the market, reposition and redesign currently lived in homes, assist new home buyers with selecting paint colors, furniture placement, and interior design. We mostly work with local agents to decorate and prepare a home for the marketing photo shoot. I’ve staged homes that have been on the market for several weeks but aren’t getting the traffic sellers would like. I also address a lived in homes’ areas of concern, ie. old or worn furnishings, outdated paint, etc. I can add fresh touches of color via new sofa pillows, rugs, or new lamps. I rearrange furniture for optimal flow, sometimes bringing items from upstairs down, or vice versa. Staging encourages a buyer to see beyond the walls, and actually envision themselves in the home.

To learn more, visit pontevedrastaging.com