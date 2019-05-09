Home & Garden TV with Tobin Bossola from Coldwell Banker Vanguard Realty

Home & Garden TV with Wally Conway brings viewers first-rate insight, advice and tips on home improvement, inside and out. Each episode, longtime home and commercial building inspector Wally Conway welcomes experts on everything from cabinets and carpets to patios and pools.

Wally has been a featured expert on HGTV’s House Detectives, as well as host of DIY Network’s Finders Fixers. Locally, he hosts The Home and Garden Radio Show on WOKV—the highest-rated radio show on home improvement in the Jacksonville market.

As the founder and president of HomePro Inspections (www.gohomepro.com), Monument Commercial Building Inspections (www.monumentcommercial.com) and Chimney Champions (www.chimneychampions.com), Wally elevates the exposure and credibility of each and every guest on his show, through his broad industry expertise, charismatic on-air personality and a loyal following built over decades.

Home Inspection JAX

Jacksonville Home Inspection

Today Wally sat down with Tobin Bossola from Coldwell Banker Vanguard Realty.

In 2006 I left a salaried management position to begin my career in the Jacksonville real estate industry. Now, with a decade in the business, I feel like I have a great basis for the next 10-20 years. This market can be trying and is often described as being dynamic and ever-changing, but I’m just getting started. A real estate professional’s success in this industry is forged by their diligence and perseverance during market slumps. Having weathered the downturn in real estate that came right after beginning my career, I have come out on the other side focused, stronger and more experienced. To find out more, visit livejax.com