Home & Garden TV with Tonya Baudek from Summer House Realty

Today Wally sat down with Tonya Baudek from Summer House Realty. As a native Floridian, Tonya, enjoys touring and showing off all the beauty of Amelia Island! She attended High Point University where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in International Business. After a brief stint in the banking world, she moved to Honduras for two years to serve as an Economic Development Volunteer with the Peace Corps. She speaks Spanish fluently and has always had a sincere passion for helping people and building relationships which is why she’s a “natural” when it comes to assisting both buyers and sellers. When she’s not working, you can find her playing or coaching soccer, enjoying nature and traveling the world with her son and husband. Whatever your real estate needs might be Tonya is ready to go above and beyond. To learn more, visit https://summerhouserealty.com/agent-detail/Tonya-Baudek/142664/.

Home & Garden TV with Wally Conway brings viewers first-rate insight, advice and tips on home improvement, inside and out. Each episode, longtime home and commercial building inspector Wally Conway welcomes experts on everything from cabinets and carpets to patios and pools.

Wally has been a featured expert on HGTV’s House Detectives, as well as host of DIY Network’s Finders Fixers. Locally, he hosts The Home and Garden Radio Show on WOKV—the highest-rated radio show on home improvement in the Jacksonville market.

As the founder and president of HomePro Inspections (www.gohomepro.com), Monument Commercial Building Inspections (www.monumentcommercial.com) and Chimney Champions (www.chimneychampions.com), Wally elevates the exposure and credibility of each and every guest on his show, through his broad industry expertise, charismatic on-air personality and a loyal following built over decades.