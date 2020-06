“Home & Garden TV” with Jon Bolton from Home Inspection University – Florida

Today Wally sat down with Jon Bolton from Home Inspection University – Florida.

Home Inspection University instructors have 100+ years of practical industry experience. In their 120hour State required curriculum, not only will you receive everything you are required to participate in (roofing, electrical, mechanical, etc) you’ll get expert, real-world training in hot topics like drones, sewer cameras, pool leak detection, infrared technology, 4 Point inspections, wind mitigations and mold.

Home & Garden TV with Wally Conway brings viewers first-rate insight, advice and tips on home improvement, inside and out. Each episode, longtime home and commercial building inspector Wally Conway welcomes experts on everything from cabinets and carpets to patios and pools.

Wally has been a featured expert on HGTV’s House Detectives, as well as host of DIY Network’s Finders Fixers. Locally, he hosts The Home and Garden Radio Show on WOKV—the highest-rated radio show on home improvement in the Jacksonville market.

As the founder and president of HomePro Inspections (https://www.gohomepro.com), Monument Commercial Building Inspections (https://www.monumentcommercial.com) and Chimney Champions (https://www.chimneychampions.com), Wally elevates the exposure and credibility of each and every guest on his show, through his broad industry expertise, charismatic on-air personality and a loyal following built over decades.

