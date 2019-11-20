Ignite Success with Agnes Lopez from Agnes Lopez Photography

25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women. Today, Snowden talks to Agnes Lopez from Agnes Lopez Photography. Agnes Lopez is an editorial and food photographer with a home base in Jacksonville, Florida’s historic Riverside-Avondale neighborhood. She is known for her colorful and crisp images of food and people, working with restaurants, magazines, companies, and agencies to realize their vision.