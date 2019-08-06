Ignite Success with Alfreda Boney from Perfectly Suited Career Consulting

25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women. Today, Snowden talks to Alfreda Boney from Perfectly Suited Career Consulting. Alfreda Boney has strived to support and educate Youth and Adults in Career and Professional Development skills and techniques since 2003. Since the creation of Perfectly Suited Career Consulting in 2008, Alfreda has made it her purpose to help develop a qualified and retainable workforce through creative and customizable workshops, seminars, collaborations and accredited trainings.