Ignite Success with Betty Burney from the I’m A Star Foundation Inc.

25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first

coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women. This week on Ignite Success, Snowden talks to Betty Burney from the I’m A Star Foundation Inc. Betty is Founder and Executive Director of The I’m A Star Foundation, Inc. and Former Duval County School Board Chairman. To learn more, visit https://www.imastarfoundation.org.