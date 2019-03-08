Ignite Success with Charu Raheja of Continuwell

25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women.

Today Snowden sat down with Charu Raheja of Continuwell.

Dr. Charu Raheja is the co-founder and CEO of TriageLogic and Continuwell. Charu’s personal mission is to help people achieve success with better access to health and wellness. Charu is an expert on creating value for both individuals and organizations. A winner of multiple awards, she was recently featured in the cover of Beyond! magazine and she was recognized as one of the Top 25 Women of Influence in Jacksonville.

Continuwell.com