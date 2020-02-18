“Ignite Success” with Christine Caven from Ps27

25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women. Today, Snowden talks to Christine Caven from Ps27.

Christine Caven is the Media Advisor at PS27 Ventures helping startups with all of their digital media needs. Christine also helps plan the PS27 Female Founders Forum in Celebration of International Women’s Day!

To learn more check out ps27ventures.com/fff.