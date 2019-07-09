Ignite Success with Edythe Abdullah from UNF

25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first

coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women. Today, Snowden talks to Edythe Abdullah from the University of North Florida. Edythe, a native of Jacksonville has over 30 years of higher education experience. Her leadership experience includes 10 years as Campus President of FSCJ’s Downtown Campus, 3 years as President of Essex County College and 4 years as Dean of UNF’s Division of Continuing Education.