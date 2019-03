25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women.

Today Snowden sat down with Janice Donaldson of SBDC.

Janice Donaldson directs operations of the SBDC in an 18-county area, providing management training, consulting and information to entrepreneurs. A native of Jacksonville, Janice has worked for the SBDC at UNF for nearly 37 years.