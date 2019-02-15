Ignite Success with, Jen DeVore Author of Boss Women Rock

25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting

show, filled with practical advice and tips for women. Today Snowden sat down with Jen DeVore, Author of Boss Women Rock.

Before becoming an entrepreneur, Jen DeVore Richter enjoyed an achievement filled career as a marketing executive working for NASA at Kennedy Space Center. Now, she is on a mission to ensure women in business are empowered to build profitable businesses they love.