Ignite Success with Joannne Kazmierski, Global Business Logistix

25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting

show, filled with practical advice and tips for women.

This week on the show, Snowden talked to Joanne Kazmierski. Joanne is the CEO and founder of Global Business Logistix, LLC, a company formed to provide eXceptional project leadership in the international trade and logistics industry with a focus on workforce & economic development. She utilizes her port and logistics skills in developing the inaugural Florida Supply Chain Summit this month and her grant writing skills for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida.