Ignite Success with Kathleen Schofield from Northeast Florida Regional STEM2 Hub

25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women. Today, Snowden talks to Kathleen Schofield from Northeast Florida Regional STEM2 Hub. Kathleen Schofield is the executive director of the northeast Florida STEM2 Hub. She work on identifying the critical missing elements in the region, and develops partnerships and programs that assure all children have the access to develop interest and skills leading to the most high demand careers.