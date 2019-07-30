Ignite Success with Madeline Scales-Taylor from UNF

25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women. This week, Snowden talks to Madeline Scales-Taylor from UNF. Madeline is a Retired Administrator from Mayo Clinic. Currently, she is working on project with UNF to explore development of program to retain young professionals in the Jacksonville community. To get in touch with her, shoot her an email at [email protected]