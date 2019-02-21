Ignite Success with Nata Salvatori, Brooks Rehabiliation

25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women.

This week on Ignite Success, Snowden talks to Nata Salvatori from Brooks Rehab. Dr. Salvatori completed her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from the Medical College of Virginia followed by her Orthopedic Residency and Manual Therapy Fellowship from the Brooks/UNF program. She holds dual board certiﬁcations in both Orthopaedics and Sports. She is a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Physical Therapists, a certiﬁcation held by less than 1% of the Physical Therapy profession. Dr Salvatori currently teaches continuing education courses to other healthcare professionals through the Brooks Institute of Higher Learning. She is a Coordinator for the Sports Residency program at Brooks. Dr. Salvatori is originally from Brazil where she worked as a professional athlete before moving to the United States and becoming a Physical Therapist.

To learn more, email her at [email protected]