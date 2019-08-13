Ignite Success with Rachel Rodriguez from The CSI Companies

25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women. Today Snowden talks to Rachel Rodriguez from The CSI Companies.

After graduating with her Bachelor’s in Communications from UNF, Rachel went on to work at The CSI Companies, a national staffing and recruiting agency headquartered near the Jacksonville Town Center. Over her 4+ years with CSI, Rachel has progressed from Recruiter to Account Manager for the VP of Sales, to her role now as an Account Executive in charge of Business Development.