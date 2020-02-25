“Ignite Success” with Tammy L Hodo from All Things Diverse

25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women. Today, Snowden talks to Tammy L Hodo from All Things Diverse.

Dr. Tammy L. Hodo is the founder and President of All Things Diverse LLC, an educational consulting company working with organizations to optimize employee productivity thought recognizing the value of diversity, equity and inclusion. Tammy earned her Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in Urban Studies, with a minor in Sociology in which she specializations in Race, Class, Gender, and Ethnicity.

To learn more check out http://www.allthingsdiverse.com.