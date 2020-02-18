“Ignite Success” with Yannika Smith from Optimal Fitness Empowerment

25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women. Today, Snowden talks to Yannika Smith from Optimal Fitness Empowerment.

Yannika Smith is the founder of Optimal Fitness Empowerment LLC and a certified fitness trainer with over 10 years experience in health and fitness.

To learn more check out http://www.optimalfitnessempowermentllc.org.