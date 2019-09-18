25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women. This week, Snowden talks to Jade Stanley from All About You Staffing. Jade Stanley is an entrepreneur who works as the lead event administrator for J.R. Events and operations manager for All About Staffing the sister company. She is also a fiery philanthropist who manages Clara White Mission’s professional development program.