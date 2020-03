25 year motivational speaker and author Snowden McFall (www.firedupnow.com) welcomes outstanding first coast women leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for women. Today, Snowden talks to Laura Flynn from Mor Kefir.

After being a stay-at-home, homeschooling Mother of 8 children, Laura started Mor Kefir, a probiotic beverage business in Jax! She has a passion for bringing health to others.

To learn more check out http://www.morculture.com.